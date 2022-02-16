Party-Time Pasta

Party-Time Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 lb. turkey, 85% lean ground
  • 1 tsp. paprika
  • 1 can tomatoes, crushed, 14 1/2 oz.
  • 2 cups chicken broth, 14.5 oz.
  • 2 cups pasta, bow-tie, uncooked
  • 3 cups frozen vegetables such as carrots, broccoli and cauliflower, thawed

    • Tasty Topping:

  • 1/2 cup parsley, chopped fresh, or dried
  • 1/4 cup bread crumbs, seasoned, dry
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

    • Directions:

    1. Heat a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Add ground turkey and paprika. Cook and stir until meat is brown and no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
    2. Stir in tomatoes, chicken broth and pasta. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until pasta is almost tender, about 10-15 minutes. Remove lid.
    3. Place vegetables on top of pasta. Replace lid. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.
    4. Prepare the Tasty Topping. Mix parsley, bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle over vegetables in skillet.
    5. Cover and let sit for 3 minutes before serving.

