Party-Time Pasta
Ingredients:
Tasty Topping:
Directions:
- Heat a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Add ground turkey and paprika. Cook and stir until meat is brown and no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in tomatoes, chicken broth and pasta. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer until pasta is almost tender, about 10-15 minutes. Remove lid.
- Place vegetables on top of pasta. Replace lid. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes.
- Prepare the Tasty Topping. Mix parsley, bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle over vegetables in skillet.
- Cover and let sit for 3 minutes before serving.
