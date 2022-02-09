Pizza Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. whole wheat English muffins (6 muffins)
- 1 cup pizza sauce
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 cup pepperoni slices, if desired
- 1 1/2 cups sliced vegetables (such as mushrooms, onions, olives, green peppers, etc.)
Directions:
- Preheat oven or toaster oven to 400°F.
- Split English muffin in half and spread tomato sauce on each half. Sprinkle with cheese, pepperoni and vegetables.
- Bake at 400°F for 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.
