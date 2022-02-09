Pizza Bites

Pizza Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. whole wheat English muffins (6 muffins)
  • 1 cup pizza sauce
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup pepperoni slices, if desired
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced vegetables (such as mushrooms, onions, olives, green peppers, etc.)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven or toaster oven to 400°F.
  2. Split English muffin in half and spread tomato sauce on each half. Sprinkle with cheese, pepperoni and vegetables.
  3. Bake at 400°F for 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

