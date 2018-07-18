Ingredients for the Pancakes:
- 1 USA Pear, peeled, cored and roughly chopped
- 6 large medjool dates, pits removed and roughly chopped
- 1 cup milk
- 1 egg
- ¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons superfine brown rice flour
- 2 tablespoons tapioca starch
- ½ teaspoon kosher or fine sea salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
Ingredients for the Pear Maple Spread:
- 2 USA Pears, peeled, cored and roughly chopped
- 1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
Directions for the pancakes:
- Place the pear, dates, milk and egg in a blender and process until smooth, about 1 minute. Add the flour, starch, salt and baking powder and blend until fully combined, scrapping down the blender container a time or two.
- Heat a griddle or skillet over medium heat until a drop of water sizzles immediately when splashed on it. Spray with some gluten-free non-stick cooking spray.
- Ladle on a heaping ¼ cup of batter per pancake. Cook until the edges look dry and the bottom is golden brown, about 3 – 4 minutes. Flip and cook until the bottom is browned and the pancakes feel firm to the touch.
- Keep pancakes warm in a low (200 degrees) oven and repeat with remaining batter.
Directions for the spread:
- Combine the pears, lemon juice and maple syrup in a small sauce pan. Bring to a boil, lower the heat to medium low and simmer until the pears are fork tender, about 6 minutes.
- Mash the pears a little with a fork or potato masher, keeping the mixture chunky. Raise the heat and reduce the liquid until it is thick a syrupy, serve warm with pancakes.