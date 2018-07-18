Ingredients:
- ¾ cup butter (1 ½ sticks)
- ⅔ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 ripe USA Pears, such as Anjou or Bartlett
- 1 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon cardamom
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Place the butter into a saucepan over medium-low heat. Once the butter begins to sizzle, cook for 5 – 7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the butter has taken on a golden brown color and smells nutty. Remove the pan from the heat and set the brown butter aside to cool slightly.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a loaf pan by greasing it with butter and dusting it with flour.
- In a medium bowl, combine the brown butter and sugar and stir well to thoroughly combine. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix.
- Grate the pears on the large holes of a box grater and add them to the wet ingredients as well.
- In a second small bowl, combine the flour, cardamom, baking powder, and salt and whisk to combine.
- Add the dry ingredients to the wet and fold together gently just until the flour is moistened – do not over-mix.
- Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake the pear bread for 50-60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
- Allow the bread to cool for 30 minutes before removing from the pan.