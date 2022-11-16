Perfect Mashed Potatoes

By -
0
1

Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 5 medium baking potatoes
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 4 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/4 cup hot milk, or more as needed
  • 1/3 cup sour cream

Directions:

  1. Peel potatoes and cut into quarters. Place potatoes in a large stockpot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Allow to boil for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes fall apart when poked with a fork.
  2. Combine milk and butter in a microwave safe bowl and place in the microwave for about 40 seconds or until butter is melted. The warm milk won’t cool off your potatoes when added.
  3. Drain potatoes and mash with a potato masher or mix in a stand mixer. Slowly add warm milk/butter mixture until you reach your desired consistency — adding more milk if you want the potatoes to be thinner.
  4. Mash in sour cream and salt and pepper.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.