Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 5 medium baking potatoes
- 1 tsp. salt
- 4 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 cup hot milk, or more as needed
- 1/3 cup sour cream
Directions:
- Peel potatoes and cut into quarters. Place potatoes in a large stockpot, cover with water and bring to a boil. Allow to boil for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes fall apart when poked with a fork.
- Combine milk and butter in a microwave safe bowl and place in the microwave for about 40 seconds or until butter is melted. The warm milk won’t cool off your potatoes when added.
- Drain potatoes and mash with a potato masher or mix in a stand mixer. Slowly add warm milk/butter mixture until you reach your desired consistency — adding more milk if you want the potatoes to be thinner.
- Mash in sour cream and salt and pepper.
