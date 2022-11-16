Roast Turkey
Ingredients:
- 12-24 lb. turkey, thawed
- Turkey roasting bag
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- salt and pepper
- onion, carrots and celery, chopped variety
- 2-3 Tbsp. dried or fresh thyme – other poultry herbs work great
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1-2 sticks butter, melted
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Place flour in turkey cooking bag. Close and shake to cover inside of bag. Place into roaster pan and open.
- Add chopped vegetables to open bag. Season the turkey and place on vegetable layer. Add melted butter and seal bag. Make a few slits in top of bag for venting.
- Follow roasting instructions provided by the cooking bag manufacturer. When the internal temperature reaches 165°F, remove pan from oven and rest for 15 minutes.
- Carve and serve. Drippings make wonderful gravy.
