Roast Turkey

Ingredients:

  • 12-24 lb. turkey, thawed
  • Turkey roasting bag
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • salt and pepper
  • onion, carrots and celery, chopped variety
  • 2-3 Tbsp. dried or fresh thyme – other poultry herbs work great
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1-2 sticks butter, melted

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place flour in turkey cooking bag. Close and shake to cover inside of bag. Place into roaster pan and open.
  2. Add chopped vegetables to open bag. Season the turkey and place on vegetable layer. Add melted butter and seal bag. Make a few slits in top of bag for venting.
  3. Follow roasting instructions provided by the cooking bag manufacturer. When the internal temperature reaches 165°F, remove pan from oven and rest for 15 minutes.
  4. Carve and serve. Drippings make wonderful gravy.

