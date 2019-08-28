Pimiento Salad Club Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 2 (4-ounce) jars diced pimientos, drained
- 1 c. sliced hot pickled okra
- 1/2 c. chopped sweet cherry peppers
- 1/2 c. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1/4 c. sliced fresh chives
- 1/4 c. olive oil
- 2 tbsp. whole-grain Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 8 ciabatta rolls
- 1/2 c. mayonnaise
- 16 slices sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 lb. smoked deli turkey
- 16 slices cooked bacon
- Lettuce leaves, torn
Directions:
- Stir together pimientos, okra, peppers, parsley, chives, oil, Dijon, and crushed red pepper in a bowl. Season with salt and black pepper.
- Split rolls and remove top portion of soft interiors. Spread tops with mayonnaise, dividing evenly. Spread bottom of each roll with pimiento mixture, dividing evenly. Top with Cheddar, turkey, bacon, and lettuce, dividing evenly. Sandwich with roll tops. Chill until ready to serve, up to 12 hours.
