Seafood and Cherry Tomato Pasta
Ingredients:
- 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 11/2 tablespoons lemon zest
- 1 small garlic clove, minced
- large pinch of red pepper flakes
- 12 ounces rotini or other pasta, cooked and drained
- 1 package (8 ounces) Louis Kemp Crab Delights, flake or chunk style
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn
- crumbled feta cheese (optional)
- salt and pepper
Directions:
- In large serving bowl, combine cherry tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic and red pepper flakes.
- Add pasta, surimi seafood, basil and feta to mixture. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!