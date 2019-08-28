Seafood and Cherry Tomato Pasta

A dish of Seafood and Cherry Tomato Pasta .

Seafood and Cherry Tomato Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 11/2 tablespoons lemon zest
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • large pinch of red pepper flakes
  • 12 ounces rotini or other pasta, cooked and drained
  • 1 package (8 ounces) Louis Kemp Crab Delights, flake or chunk style
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn
  • crumbled feta cheese (optional)
  • salt and pepper

Directions:

  1. In large serving bowl, combine cherry tomatoes, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic and red pepper flakes.
  2. Add pasta, surimi seafood, basil and feta to mixture. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
  3. Serve warm or at room temperature.

