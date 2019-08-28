Green Bean Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 pound green beans
- 1/4 pound bacon
- 1 shallot, minced
- 2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
Directions:
- In a pot of boiling, salted water, cook beans for 6 to 8 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Put beans on paper towels and pat dry. Place in a shallow serving dish.
- Cook bacon until crisp, then remove to paper towels. Reserve 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings.
- Add shallots to bacon drippings and stir over medium heat until tender. Add vinegar, tarragon, sugar, salt, and pepper. Remove from heat, stir in chives, and pour over green beans. Crumble bacon over beans and serve at room temperature.
