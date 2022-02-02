Pineapple Chicken

Pineapple Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 pounds chicken, boneless skinless
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 1 can pineapple (20 oz. can crushed or chunks)
  • 2 fluid oz. water

Directions:

  1. Coat frying pan with nonstick cooking spray and set heat to low.
  2. Once pan heats up, add chicken. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
  3. Cook uncovered until chicken begins to brown, then add crushed pineapple and water.
  4. Cover chicken until chicken is tender.
  5. May serve over rice.

