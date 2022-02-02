Pineapple Chicken
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 pounds chicken, boneless skinless
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1 can pineapple (20 oz. can crushed or chunks)
- 2 fluid oz. water
Directions:
- Coat frying pan with nonstick cooking spray and set heat to low.
- Once pan heats up, add chicken. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Cook uncovered until chicken begins to brown, then add crushed pineapple and water.
- Cover chicken until chicken is tender.
- May serve over rice.
