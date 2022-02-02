Potato and Red Pepper Shrimp Sauté
Ingredients:
- 3 medium yellow potatoes
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1 small onion (chopped)
- 1 medium red bell pepper (coarsely chopped)
- 1/2 cup white grape juice
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tsp. vinegar
- 12 oz. frozen jumbo shrimp (peeled and deveined, no-sodium-added)
- 1 medium fresh zucchini (cut in small chunks)
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning (no-sodium)
- 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
- 1 lemon (divided)
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Pierce the skin of each potato with a fork; microwave potatoes on high for 2 minutes. Turn potatoes over and microwave 2 more minutes. Remove from microwave and let cool slightly.
- While potatoes are cooling, heat olive oil in large saucepan. Add garlic, onion, and bell pepper, and cook about 3-4 minutes.
- Cube potatoes.
- Add juice, water, and vinegar to saucepan; bring to boil.
- Add shrimp, zucchini, potatoes, and seasoning. Return to boil, and simmer 5-8 minutes, until shrimp, potatoes, and zucchini are done. The flesh of the shrimp should be an opaque color.
- Halve the lemon; squeeze juice from half the lemon into the saucepan.
- Serve the Parmesan cheese and lemon wedges cut from the remaining lemon half.
