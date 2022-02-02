Slow Cooker Pork Stew over Brown Rice

By -
0
25

Slow Cooker Pork Stew over Brown Rice

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. lean pork stew meat
  • 3 cups baby carrots
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 1 1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves
  • 1/2 tsp. coarse ground black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups complete bran and wheat flakes ready-to-eat cereal (crushed to 3/4 cup)
  • 1 cup dried tart cherries
  • 3/4 cup 100% apple juice or apple cider
  • 4 cups hot cooked brown rice

Directions:

  1. Trim fat from pork. Spray large pan with non-stick cooking spray. Cook half of the pork at a time until browned.
  2. In a 4-6 quart slow cooker layer carrots, onion, thyme, pepper, salt and garlic. Sprinkle with cereal and cherries. Top with pork and pour apple juice or cider over contents in the cooker.
  3. Cover and cook on low setting for 7-8 hours or on high setting for 3 ½ to 4 hours.
  4. Prepare the brown rice according to package directions toward the end of the stew cooking time. (Brown rice typically takes about 45 minutes to cook).
  5. Stir pork mixture and serve over ½ cup brown rice.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.