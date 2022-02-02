Slow Cooker Pork Stew over Brown Rice
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. lean pork stew meat
- 3 cups baby carrots
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 1 1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- 1/2 tsp. coarse ground black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 cups complete bran and wheat flakes ready-to-eat cereal (crushed to 3/4 cup)
- 1 cup dried tart cherries
- 3/4 cup 100% apple juice or apple cider
- 4 cups hot cooked brown rice
Directions:
- Trim fat from pork. Spray large pan with non-stick cooking spray. Cook half of the pork at a time until browned.
- In a 4-6 quart slow cooker layer carrots, onion, thyme, pepper, salt and garlic. Sprinkle with cereal and cherries. Top with pork and pour apple juice or cider over contents in the cooker.
- Cover and cook on low setting for 7-8 hours or on high setting for 3 ½ to 4 hours.
- Prepare the brown rice according to package directions toward the end of the stew cooking time. (Brown rice typically takes about 45 minutes to cook).
- Stir pork mixture and serve over ½ cup brown rice.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!