Ingredients:

  • 1 can refrigerated pizza crust
  • 40 slices pepperoni, your preference
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup pizza sauce, warmed

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 400° F. Spray cookie sheet and place unrolled dough on cookie sheet.
  2. Starting at center, press out dough into 13-by-9-inch rectangle.
  3. Bake 7 minutes.
  4. Top with pepperoni and cheese and bake 8-10 minutes longer until cheese is melted. Cool 2 minutes.
  5. Cut pizza in half lengthwise and then into strips, 8 on each side. Serve with warmed sauce.

