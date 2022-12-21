Pizza Sticks
Ingredients:
- 1 can refrigerated pizza crust
- 40 slices pepperoni, your preference
- 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup pizza sauce, warmed
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400° F. Spray cookie sheet and place unrolled dough on cookie sheet.
- Starting at center, press out dough into 13-by-9-inch rectangle.
- Bake 7 minutes.
- Top with pepperoni and cheese and bake 8-10 minutes longer until cheese is melted. Cool 2 minutes.
- Cut pizza in half lengthwise and then into strips, 8 on each side. Serve with warmed sauce.
