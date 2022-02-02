Stovetop Pizza

Stovetop Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 1 (16 ounce) refrigerated whole wheat pizza dough
  • 3 med. tomatoes, diced
  • ⅓ red or green bell pepper, diced
  • 1½ teaspoons dried basil (or 1½ tablespoons fresh basil)
  • Black pepper to taste
  • Non-stick cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
  • ⅓ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

  1. Using your hands, roll the pizza dough into a ball. Cut dough into two balls. On a clean and lightly floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll each ball of dough into a circle that is about 10 inches across.
  2. Combine the tomatoes, bell pepper, basil, and black pepper in a bowl and gently stir them together.
  3. Spray a medium sized pan with cooking spray. On medium heat, cook 1 side of the pizza dough in the pan for about 5 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the pizza dough over.
  4. Spread half of the tomato and red pepper mixture onto the cooked side of the pizza dough in an even layer. Top with half the parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese.
  5. Cover the pan and cook the pizza for about 5 minutes or until the dough is cooked through and the cheese is melted.
  6. Repeat steps 3-5 with the remaining pizza dough.

