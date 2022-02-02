Stovetop Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 (16 ounce) refrigerated whole wheat pizza dough
- 3 med. tomatoes, diced
- ⅓ red or green bell pepper, diced
- 1½ teaspoons dried basil (or 1½ tablespoons fresh basil)
- Black pepper to taste
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
- ⅓ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Using your hands, roll the pizza dough into a ball. Cut dough into two balls. On a clean and lightly floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll each ball of dough into a circle that is about 10 inches across.
- Combine the tomatoes, bell pepper, basil, and black pepper in a bowl and gently stir them together.
- Spray a medium sized pan with cooking spray. On medium heat, cook 1 side of the pizza dough in the pan for about 5 minutes or until golden brown. Flip the pizza dough over.
- Spread half of the tomato and red pepper mixture onto the cooked side of the pizza dough in an even layer. Top with half the parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese.
- Cover the pan and cook the pizza for about 5 minutes or until the dough is cooked through and the cheese is melted.
- Repeat steps 3-5 with the remaining pizza dough.
