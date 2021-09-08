Potato Quesadillas

Potato Quesadillas

Ingredients:

  • 4 tortillas
  • 2 cups mashed potatoes, leftovers or freshly made
  • 1 cup cooked ham or chicken (cubed), or ground beef
  • 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1 tsp. parsley, finely chopped
  • Salsa and sour cream, for serving

Directions:

  1. Top two tortillas with 1 cup of mashed potatoes on each and spread out evenly.
  2. Top each tortilla with ½ cup of meat.
  3. Divide cheddar cheese over the top of the meat.
  4. Cover with the remaining two tortillas.
  5. Preheat skillet over medium heat. Add quesadillas and cook 2-3 minutes. Flip and cook an additional 2-3 minutes, or until cheese melts and mashed potatoes are heated through. If using cold mashed potatoes, cook 5-7 minutes on low heat. Flip and continue to cook an additional 5 minutes, or until cheese melts and mashed potatoes are heated through. You may have to do them in two batches depending on the size of your skillet.
  6. Place quesadillas on a cutting board and cut into quarters.
  7. Garnish with a sprinkle of parsley. Serve warm with salsa and sour cream.

