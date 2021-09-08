Smashed Red Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. small red potatoes (about 7), quartered
- 1 cup low-fat buttermilk
- 3 Tbsp. thinly sliced green onions (green part only)
- 1 Tbsp. shredded, or, grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- Put the potatoes in a medium saucepan. Pour in enough water to cover them. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until fork-tender. Drain well in a colander. Return to the pan.
- Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the buttermilk over medium-low heat for 5 to 7 minutes, or until hot, making sure it doesn’t boil. Remove from the heat.
- Using a potato masher, mash the potatoes, adding enough buttermilk to make them creamy (you may not need all the buttermilk). Add the remaining ingredients, stirring just until blended.
