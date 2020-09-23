Pumpkin Custard Pie

Submitted by: Martha Garber of Dundee, OH

Yield: 1 9″ pie

Ingredients:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

pinch salt

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice

2 eggs, separated

3/4 cup cooked, pureed pumpkin or butternut squash

1 3/4 cup hot milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 9” unbaked pie shell

Directions:

Mix together dry ingredients. Blend egg yolks and cooked, pureed pumpkin with dry ingredients. Add in milk and vanilla. Separately, beat egg whites until they’re stiff. Lightly whisk into pumpkin mixture. Pour into an unbaked 9” pie shell. Bake at 400°F for 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350°F for 35 minutes until done. Pie should be browned on top, but will still be jiggly in the center. Cool before serving.

TIPS: For best results, do not double this recipe, but make single batches in order to evenly distribute egg white topping. For more flavor sprinkle cinnamon into the pie shell before pouring the custard into it.