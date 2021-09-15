Pumpkin Muffins with Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 cup solid-pack pumpkin
  • 1 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 eggs, at room temperature, slightly beaten
  • 1/4 cup low-fat buttermilk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract

Ingredients for the Frosting::

  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup honey

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, stir together flour, cinnamon, baking soda and salt. Stir in walnuts.
  2. In a separate bowl, blend pumpkin, honey, oil, eggs, buttermilk and vanilla until smooth. Pour pumpkin mixture over dry ingredients. Stir just until mixed.
  3. Spoon batter into paper lined muffin cups, filling each to just below the rim. Bake at 350°F for about 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center of muffins comes out clean.
  4. Let pan cool on rack for 5 minutes. Remove muffins from pan and let cool on rack completely.
  5. Frost with Cream Cheese Frosting, if desired.

Cream Cheese Frosting:

  1. In a small bowl, with electric mixer, beat 8 ounces cream cheese (softened to room temperature) with 1/3 cup honey, until fluffy.

