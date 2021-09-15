Pumpkin Pie Pudding With Walnuts
Ingredients:
- ½ cup granulated no-calorie sweetener
- 2 Tbsp. arrowroot powder
- 1¾ cups fat-free thickened milk
- 1 large egg
- ½ cup canned unsweetened pumpkin
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 3/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
- Cooking spray
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts
- Dash of salt
- ½ cup non-fat vanilla yogurt
Directions:
- Combine 6 tablespoons no calorie sweetener and 2 tablespoon arrowroot powder in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Combine milk and egg, stirring well with a whisk. Gradually add milk mixture to sugar mixture, stirring constantly, and bring to a boil. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
- Combine pumpkin, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, salt and nutmeg in a bowl, stirring well. Slowly add pumpkin mixture to milk mixture, whisking constantly. Place the pan over low heat, and cook for three minutes or until thoroughly heated, stirring constantly (do not boil).
- Divide pudding evenly among 4 dessert bowls, and cover surface of pudding with plastic wrap. Chill.
- Line a baking sheet with foil, and coat foil with cooking spray. Place the remaining two tablespoons of sugar, walnuts and a dash of salt in a small nonstick skillet; cook over low heat until sugar dissolves and is golden (about 3 minutes), stirring frequently to coat nuts. Transfer mixture to prepared baking sheet, and cool completely. Coarsely chop nuts.
- Top each serving with 2 tablespoons of non-fat vanilla yogurt and about 1 tablespoon nuts. Serve.
