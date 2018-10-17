Pumpkin Shortbread

By -
0
18

Crust Ingredients:

  • 3 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 cup butter

Filling Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs
  • 1 large can pumpkin (3 1/2cups)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. ginger
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. cloves
  • 2 cans evaporated milk

Directions:

  1. Crust: Blend and press into 9×13 (or larger) cake pan. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees.
  2. Filling: Pour into shell. Bake 15 minutes at 425 degrees; then an additional 55 minutes at 350 degrees.

“This is just like pumpkin pie, only cut in squares.  Wonderful when you have a big family that loves pumpkin pie.  The recipe was a favorite of my mother-in-law, Lucy Mary Barbee (Alliance, OH) and has long since been a favorite with my family for 48 years.”

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.