Crust Ingredients:
- 3 cups flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 cup butter
Filling Ingredients:
- 4 eggs
- 1 large can pumpkin (3 1/2cups)
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ginger
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. cloves
- 2 cans evaporated milk
Directions:
- Crust: Blend and press into 9×13 (or larger) cake pan. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees.
- Filling: Pour into shell. Bake 15 minutes at 425 degrees; then an additional 55 minutes at 350 degrees.
“This is just like pumpkin pie, only cut in squares. Wonderful when you have a big family that loves pumpkin pie. The recipe was a favorite of my mother-in-law, Lucy Mary Barbee (Alliance, OH) and has long since been a favorite with my family for 48 years.”
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!