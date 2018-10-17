Crust Ingredients:

3 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup butter

Filling Ingredients:

4 eggs

1 large can pumpkin (3 1/2cups)

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ginger

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. cloves

2 cans evaporated milk

Directions:

Crust: Blend and press into 9×13 (or larger) cake pan. Bake 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Filling: Pour into shell. Bake 15 minutes at 425 degrees; then an additional 55 minutes at 350 degrees.

“This is just like pumpkin pie, only cut in squares. Wonderful when you have a big family that loves pumpkin pie. The recipe was a favorite of my mother-in-law, Lucy Mary Barbee (Alliance, OH) and has long since been a favorite with my family for 48 years.”