(Kid-Friendly) Chewy Pumpkin Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1/2 cup cinnamon baking chips

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350F. Clean all utensils and surfaces.
  2. Spray 2 baking sheets with non-stick baking stray; set aside.
  3. In a medium size bowl, mix together sugars, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract until smooth.
  4. Add in spices, baking powder, and baking soda. Slowly add in flour to mixture and continue to mix on low speed. Do not over-mix flour. Fold in cinnamon baking chips.
  5. Scoop dough on baking sheet, and bake for 12-14 minutes. Cookies will not be chewy if left in oven for a longer time.

