Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup cinnamon baking chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350F. Clean all utensils and surfaces.
- Spray 2 baking sheets with non-stick baking stray; set aside.
- In a medium size bowl, mix together sugars, pumpkin puree, and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Add in spices, baking powder, and baking soda. Slowly add in flour to mixture and continue to mix on low speed. Do not over-mix flour. Fold in cinnamon baking chips.
- Scoop dough on baking sheet, and bake for 12-14 minutes. Cookies will not be chewy if left in oven for a longer time.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!