Quick Butternut Squash Soup
Ingredients:
- 22 oz. frozen butternut squash
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 large carrot, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 24 oz. chicken broth
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. dried sage
Directions:
- Microwave the frozen squash for 5 minutes.
- In a large soup pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion and carrot and sauté for 5 minutes, or until clear. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add the squash and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 15 minutes.
- After the soup has cooled slightly, transfer it to a blender and blend until smooth or use an immersion blender in the pot to blend until smooth. If desired, return the pureed soup to the pot to reheat before serving.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!