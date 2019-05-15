Quick Orange-Yogurt Coffee Cake

Quick Orange-Yogurt Coffee Cake
Yield: 1 Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 cup orange yogurt
  • 1 package one-layer-size yellow cake mix
  • 1/2 cup raisins
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

  1. In medium bowl, combine egg and yogurt. Add cake mix and stir until well combined. Stir in raisins.
  2. Pour batter into a greased 8-inch-square baking pan.
  3. In small bowl, stir together sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over batter in pan.
  4. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool on wire rack.

