Quick Orange-Yogurt Coffee Cake
Yield: 1 Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 cup orange yogurt
- 1 package one-layer-size yellow cake mix
- 1/2 cup raisins
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Directions:
- In medium bowl, combine egg and yogurt. Add cake mix and stir until well combined. Stir in raisins.
- Pour batter into a greased 8-inch-square baking pan.
- In small bowl, stir together sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over batter in pan.
- Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool on wire rack.
