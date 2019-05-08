Pineapple Marble Dessert
Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: April 27, 1950
Ingredients:
- 1 No.2 can crushed pineapple
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatine
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tsp. grated lemon rind
- 1 tall can ice-cold evaporated milk
- 1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs
Directions:
- Drain crushed pineapple.
- Soften gelatin in pineapple syrup; place over hot water and stir until gelatin is dissolved.
- Remove from heat; add sugar and salt and stir until dissolved.
- Mix in crushed pineapple, lemon juice and rind chill until the mixture is consistence of unbeaten egg whites.
- Whip chilled evaporated milk until stiff; fold in gelatin mixture.
- Turn into 2-quart or individual molds, alternating with layers of crumbs.
- To serve, unmold and garnish with whipped cream.
