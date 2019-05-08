Pineapple Marble Dessert

By -
0
40

Pineapple Marble Dessert

Originally published in Farm and Dairy on: April 27, 1950

Ingredients:

  • 1 No.2 can crushed pineapple
  • 1 envelope unflavored gelatine
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 3 Tbsp. lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. grated lemon rind
  • 1 tall can ice-cold evaporated milk
  • 1 cup chocolate cookie crumbs

Directions:

  1. Drain crushed pineapple.
  2. Soften gelatin in pineapple syrup; place over hot water and stir until gelatin is dissolved.
  3. Remove from heat; add sugar and salt and stir until dissolved.
  4. Mix in crushed pineapple, lemon juice and rind chill until the mixture is consistence of unbeaten egg whites.
  5. Whip chilled evaporated milk until stiff; fold in gelatin mixture.
  6. Turn into 2-quart or individual molds, alternating with layers of crumbs.
  7. To serve, unmold and garnish with whipped cream.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleGerman Goetta

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.