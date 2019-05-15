Tandoori Salmon & Corn Relish
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Ingredients:
- 4 ears corn, shucked
- 1 serrano chile pepper
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons tandoori spice mix *
- ¼ cup butter, softened
- 1 ½ pounds skin-on salmon filet
- 1 cup Greek yogurt ¼ cup chopped seedless cucumber
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Directions:
- Soak a cedar grilling plank in a shallow pan of water (a roasting pan works well) until saturated, at least 2 hours ahead of cooking.
- Prepare a charcoal grill for indirect grilling or heat a gas grill to medium high. Roast the corn on the grill until browned on all sides, turning every few minutes. Cool, then slice the kernels off the cobs with a sharp knife. Combine the corn, chile, lime juice, salt and pepper to taste in a bowl. Set aside.
- Put the cedar plank on the grill rack and heat until it begins to brown, about 5 minutes.
- Mash together the spice mix and butter until blended. Lay the salmon on the cedar plank and season with salt and pepper. Smear the butter over the salmon and place the plank back on the grill. Cover the grill and cook 12 – 15 minutes, or until the salmon is translucent and begins to flake. Stir together the yogurt, cucumber and cilantro.
- Cut the salmon into 4 portions, but not through the skin. Slide each portion off the skin with a spatula. Serve the salmon with some corn relish and raita on the side.
* To make your own tandoori spice, blend stir together ¼ teaspoon each ground cumin, turmeric, ginger, coriander, paprika and cayenne pepper.
