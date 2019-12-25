Reuben Sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces thinly sliced deli Corned Beef or Pastrami
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 8 slices rye or pumpernickel bread
  • 8 slices Swiss cheese
  • 1-1/2 cups drained sauerkraut
  • 1/4 cup Thousand Island Dressing
  • Lightly spread butter on one side of each slice of bread.
  • Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place 2 bread slices, butter side down, in skillet. Top each bread slice with 1 tablespoon dressing, 3 ounces corned beef, quarter of sauerkraut and 2 cheese slices. Top with 2 bread slices butter side up
  • Cook sandwiches 4 to 6 minutes or until bread is golden brown and cheese is melted, turning once. Repeat with remaining bread, dressing, corned beef, sauerkraut and cheese.
  • Serve with additional Thousand Island Dressing, as desired

