Cauliflower Fried “Rice”

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil (divided)
  • 1 tsp. sesame oil
  • 3 green onion (scallion) (chopped)
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. soy sauce (reduced-sodium)
  • 1/4 cup low sodium chicken broth
  • 1/8 tsp. ground ginger
  • 2 large carrots (finely diced)
  • 3 cups cauliflower florets
  • 1/8 tsp. black pepper (ground)

Directions:

  1. Cut the cauliflower into small chunks and process in a food processor until rice consistency, or grate the head of cauliflower with a grater; set aside.
  2. Heat 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add carrots and scallions and sauté for 5 minutes. Add remaining 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil and sesame oil to pan.
  3. Add cauliflower “rice” and remaining ingredients and lower heat to medium-low. Cook cauliflower mixture for 6-8 minutes, stirring frequently. Cauliflower should be tender, but not mushy.  

