Roasted Garlic
Yield: 2 bulbs of roasted garlic
Ingredients:
- 2 garlic bulbs
- About ⅓ cup olive oil
- 2 or 3 thyme sprigs, a bay leaf, a few sage leaves, or a sprig of rosemary
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 300 to 325ºF.
- Remove the outer papery skins of the garlic and break the garlic bulbs into cloves; leave the inner skins on the cloves.
- Place the garlic in a small oven-proof dish and add the olive oil, herbs of choice, and season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Cover the dish with foil. Bake the garlic until it is very tender, check it in about 30 to 35 minutes. It will take about 40 to 50 minutes to roast this many cloves. Test for doneness by squeezing a clove or two—it should be soft and golden.
- Remove from the oven and let the garlic cool a bit, until it is not too hot to handle.
