Russian Green Bean Salad
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Russian green bean salad with garlic, walnuts, basil, cilantro and coriander seed.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup broken walnuts
- 2 large cloves garlic, peeled and each cut into several pieces
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander seed
- ⅛ to 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- 2 tablespoons firmly packed parsley leaves and tender stems
- 1/4 cup firmly packed basil leaves
- 1/4 cup firmly packed cilantro leaves and tender stems
- 1 pound fresh green beans, stems removed and steamed until crisp – tender and cooled
- in ice water
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced radishes
- Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Directions:
- To prepare dressing, place walnuts and garlic in food processor fitted with knife blade; chop, using pulse control, until evenly fine. Add olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, water, coriander seed and hot pepper sauce; process until smooth. Add parsley, basil and cilantro leaves, and evenly chop, using pulse control.
- Pat beans dry and combine with dressing, green onion and radishes; season well with salt and pepper.
- Add more hot pepper sauce or vinegar/lemon juice as needed to balance flavors. Let stand at room temperature for ó hour to marry flavors. Do not combine beans with dressing more than 1ó-2 hours before serving or beans may change color.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!