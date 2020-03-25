Russian Green Bean Salad

By -
0
14

Russian Green Bean Salad

Yield: 4-6 Servings

Russian green bean salad with garlic, walnuts, basil, cilantro and coriander seed.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup broken walnuts
  • 2 large cloves garlic, peeled and each cut into several pieces
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander seed
  • ⅛ to 1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
  • 2 tablespoons firmly packed parsley leaves and tender stems
  • 1/4 cup firmly packed basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup firmly packed cilantro leaves and tender stems
  • 1 pound fresh green beans, stems removed and steamed until crisp – tender and cooled
  • in ice water
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced radishes
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. To prepare dressing, place walnuts and garlic in food processor fitted with knife blade; chop, using pulse control, until evenly fine. Add olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, water, coriander seed and hot pepper sauce; process until smooth. Add parsley, basil and cilantro leaves, and evenly chop, using pulse control.
  2. Pat beans dry and combine with dressing, green onion and radishes; season well with salt and pepper.
  3. Add more hot pepper sauce or vinegar/lemon juice as needed to balance flavors. Let stand at room temperature for ó hour to marry flavors. Do not combine beans with dressing more than 1ó-2 hours before serving or beans may change color.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.