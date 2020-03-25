Fettunta
Ingredients:
- 4 garlic cloves
- About 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 12 1/2-inch thick slices Italian bread
Directions:
- Peel the garlic. Mix the olive oil and salt in a small dish.
- Toast the bread until it is golden brown onboth sides over an open flame, under the broiler, or in the toaster oven.
- Rub the toast on both sides with the garlic; the toasted bread acts like a grater for the garlic.
- Then dip one side of each slice briefly in the olive oil. Serve the fettunta immediately.
