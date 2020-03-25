Fettunta

Ingredients:

  • 4 garlic cloves
  • About 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, or to taste
  • 12 1/2-inch thick slices Italian bread

Directions:

  1. Peel the garlic. Mix the olive oil and salt in a small dish.
  2. Toast the bread until it is golden brown onboth sides over an open flame, under the broiler, or in the toaster oven.
  3. Rub the toast on both sides with the garlic; the toasted bread acts like a grater for the garlic.
  4. Then dip one side of each slice briefly in the olive oil. Serve the fettunta immediately.

