Roasted Italian Vegetable Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 med. zucchini, quartered and cut into ½-inch cubes
  • 1 med. summer squash, quartered and cut into ½-inch cubes
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 fennel bulb, cut into ½-inch slices and diced
  • 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ¾-inch cubes
  • 1 garlic clove, quartered, plus 1 clove, minced
  • 1½ Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt, optional
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 8 oz. whole wheat rotini pasta
  • 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan cheese
  • ¼ cup fresh basil, torn into large pieces

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.
  2. Place the tomatoes, zucchini, squash, shallot, fennel, bell pepper and quartered garlic clove in an ovenproof nonstick skillet. Toss with the oil, salt (if using) and ground pepper.
  3. Roast for 6 minutes; turn and continue to roast for another 6 minutes. Remove from the oven.
  4. While the vegetables are roasting, cook the pasta, following package directions. Drain the pasta, reserving 2 tablespoons of the cooking water, and return to the pot.
  5. Toss the pasta, roasted vegetables with their juices, reserved pasta water, vinegar and minced garlic.
  6. To serve, place the vegetable pasta salad on a serving plate and top with the cheese and basil.

