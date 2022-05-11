Roasted Italian Vegetable Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 med. zucchini, quartered and cut into ½-inch cubes
- 1 med. summer squash, quartered and cut into ½-inch cubes
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 fennel bulb, cut into ½-inch slices and diced
- 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into ¾-inch cubes
- 1 garlic clove, quartered, plus 1 clove, minced
- 1½ Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- ½ tsp. kosher salt, optional
- Freshly ground pepper
- 8 oz. whole wheat rotini pasta
- 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup fresh basil, torn into large pieces
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 425°F.
- Place the tomatoes, zucchini, squash, shallot, fennel, bell pepper and quartered garlic clove in an ovenproof nonstick skillet. Toss with the oil, salt (if using) and ground pepper.
- Roast for 6 minutes; turn and continue to roast for another 6 minutes. Remove from the oven.
- While the vegetables are roasting, cook the pasta, following package directions. Drain the pasta, reserving 2 tablespoons of the cooking water, and return to the pot.
- Toss the pasta, roasted vegetables with their juices, reserved pasta water, vinegar and minced garlic.
- To serve, place the vegetable pasta salad on a serving plate and top with the cheese and basil.
