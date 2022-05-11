Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Marinara and Turkey Meatballs
Marinara Sauce Ingredients:
- 14 oz. canned, sliced carrots
- 14.4 oz. packaged, frozen pepper stir-fry (onions and peppers) (thawed)
- 1 medium zucchini (chopped)
- 4 clove fresh garlic (minced)
- OR 2 tsp. jarred, minced garlic
- 52 oz. cubed tomato (crushed)
- 2 tsp. dried Italian spice blend
Whole Wheat Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs Ingredients:
- 1 lb. extra-lean or fat-free ground turkey breast (95%-99% lean)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 cup whole-grain cereal flakes (crushed, optional)
- 1 tsp. parsley
- 1 lb. whole-wheat spaghetti
Marinara Sauce Directions:
- In a large pot (not over any heat yet), add carrots. Use a fork or potato masher to mash. Add stir-fry vegetables, zucchini, garlic, crushed tomatoes, and spice blend.
- Bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, and reduce heat to medium-low so sauce is simmering.
Whole Wheat Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs Directions:
- In a bowl, combine turkey, pepper, cereal and parsley. Form meat mixture into golf-size meatballs to make about 20 to 25 meatballs.
- Add meatballs into the simmering sauce, trying to get the majority of meatballs covered by sauce. Cover and cook until meatballs are cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.
- Make spaghetti according to package directions (omitting the salt and fat). Serve with marinara and meatballs.
