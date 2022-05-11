Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Marinara and Turkey Meatballs

Whole Wheat Spaghetti with Marinara and Turkey Meatballs

Marinara Sauce Ingredients:

  • 14 oz. canned, sliced carrots
  • 14.4 oz. packaged, frozen pepper stir-fry (onions and peppers) (thawed)
  • 1 medium zucchini (chopped)
  • 4 clove fresh garlic (minced)
  • OR 2 tsp. jarred, minced garlic
  • 52 oz. cubed tomato (crushed)
  • 2 tsp. dried Italian spice blend

Whole Wheat Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. extra-lean or fat-free ground turkey breast (95%-99% lean)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/2 cup whole-grain cereal flakes (crushed, optional)
  • 1 tsp. parsley
  • 1 lb. whole-wheat spaghetti

Marinara Sauce Directions:

  1. In a large pot (not over any heat yet), add carrots. Use a fork or potato masher to mash. Add stir-fry vegetables, zucchini, garlic, crushed tomatoes, and spice blend.
  2. Bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, and reduce heat to medium-low so sauce is simmering.

Whole Wheat Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs Directions:

  1. In a bowl, combine turkey, pepper, cereal and parsley. Form meat mixture into golf-size meatballs to make about 20 to 25 meatballs.
  2. Add meatballs into the simmering sauce, trying to get the majority of meatballs covered by sauce. Cover and cook until meatballs are cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.
  3. Make spaghetti according to package directions (omitting the salt and fat). Serve with marinara and meatballs.

