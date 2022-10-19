Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients:

  • Seeds removed from one or more pumpkins
  • salt
  • water
  • seasonings, as desired – see suggestions below

Directions:

  1. Wash the seeds, and then simmer them in salted water for 10 minutes. Let the seeds dry.
  2. Toss them with 1 Tbsp. olive oil and your favorite seasonings.
  3. Cover a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  4. Roast seeds at 325°F for 20 minutes, stirring once.

Seasoning Suggestions:

  • 1 Tbsp. chili powder, 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. ranch dry dressing mix, 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 Tbsp. dill, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/8 tsp. pepper

