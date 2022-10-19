Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Apples

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Apples

Ingredients:

  • 2 16 oz. packages frozen Brussels sprouts
  • 4 pieces thick cut bacon, chopped
  • 2 apples, peeled, cored and cut into 3/4-inch chunks
  • 2 sweet onions, cut into 3/4-inch chunks
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
  • salt and black pepper
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • Zest and juice from1lemon

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Arrange frozen Brussels sprouts in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet covered with parchment paper; sprinkle bacon, apple and onion pieces evenly around the baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil over mix. Season and toss the mixture gently to coat.
  3. Roast in the oven until sprouts are hot and bacon is cooked, about 20-25 minutes.
  4. Sprinkle with lemon zest and squeeze juice from lemon over dish just before serving.

