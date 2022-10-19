Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Apples
Ingredients:
- 2 16 oz. packages frozen Brussels sprouts
- 4 pieces thick cut bacon, chopped
- 2 apples, peeled, cored and cut into 3/4-inch chunks
- 2 sweet onions, cut into 3/4-inch chunks
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- salt and black pepper
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- Zest and juice from1lemon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Arrange frozen Brussels sprouts in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet covered with parchment paper; sprinkle bacon, apple and onion pieces evenly around the baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil over mix. Season and toss the mixture gently to coat.
- Roast in the oven until sprouts are hot and bacon is cooked, about 20-25 minutes.
- Sprinkle with lemon zest and squeeze juice from lemon over dish just before serving.
