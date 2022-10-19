Potato-Corn Chowder
Ingredients:
- 6 slices thick cut bacon, diced
- 2 small onions, diced
- 3 stalks celery, diced
- 1 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 cup butter
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 8 med. potatoes, diced
- 6 cups fresh or frozen corn
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk or cream
- 4 Tbsp. cornstarch
- Bread bowl, optional
- Cheese, green onions, bacon bits for serving
Directions:
- In a large soup pot over medium heat, cook bacon until browned. Add onion and celery. Add garlic, salt, thyme and pepper and cook one minute more. Add butter until melted.
- Stir in broth, stirring to remove any browned bits. Add potatoes and corn. Stir, bring to a simmer and reduce heat. Cover and cook for 20 minutes until potatoes are tender.
- Combine milk and cornstarch and mix into soup mixture slowly. Stir until thickened slightly.
- Serve as desired and top with garnishes.
