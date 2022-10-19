Potato-Corn Chowder

By -
0
2

Potato-Corn Chowder

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices thick cut bacon, diced
  • 2 small onions, diced
  • 3 stalks celery, diced
  • 1 Tbsp. minced garlic
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • 8 med. potatoes, diced
  • 6 cups fresh or frozen corn
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk or cream
  • 4 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • Bread bowl, optional
  • Cheese, green onions, bacon bits for serving

Directions:

  1. In a large soup pot over medium heat, cook bacon until browned. Add onion and celery. Add garlic, salt, thyme and pepper and cook one minute more. Add butter until melted.
  2. Stir in broth, stirring to remove any browned bits. Add potatoes and corn. Stir, bring to a simmer and reduce heat. Cover and cook for 20 minutes until potatoes are tender.
  3. Combine milk and cornstarch and mix into soup mixture slowly. Stir until thickened slightly.
  4. Serve as desired and top with garnishes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.