Romano Baked Tomatoes
From: American Heart Association
Ingredients:
- 2 medium halved tomatoes, sliced horizontally
- 2 Tbsp. grated, Romano or Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- fresh, whole oregano, basil or parsley leaves for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Place tomatoes cut side up on a baking sheet. Top with cheese, oregano/parsley/basil, pepper and garlic powder.
- Drizzle oil equally over the tops and bake 20 minutes, until tomatoes are tender and cheese is lightly browned.
- Garnish with fresh herb leaves (optional).
