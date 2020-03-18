Romano Baked Tomatoes

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium halved tomatoes, sliced horizontally
  • 2 Tbsp. grated, Romano or Parmesan cheese
  • 1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
  • fresh, whole oregano, basil or parsley leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Place tomatoes cut side up on a baking sheet. Top with cheese, oregano/parsley/basil, pepper and garlic powder.
  3. Drizzle oil equally over the tops and bake 20 minutes, until tomatoes are tender and cheese is lightly browned.
  4. Garnish with fresh herb leaves (optional).

