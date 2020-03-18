Italian Meatloaf
Ingredients:
- 2-1/2 pounds ground chuck (at least 85% lean)
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 large peppers, chopped
- 2 tablespoons garlic
- 1 16-ounce can diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt for meat
- 2 eggs
- dash milk
- salt and ground pepper to taste
- Progresso Italian bread crumbs
- 4 slices uncooked bacon
- 1 16-ounce can tomato sauce
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a bowl, combine meat, onions, and peppers. Add next 8 ingredients and mix thoroughly. Add enough bread crumbs so meat mixture holds together nicely.
- Form into a loaf shape and place in a large baking pan. Put strips of bacon lengthwise over the top, then cover with tomato sauce.
- Bake uncovered for 1-½ hours. Serve with mashed potatoes and fresh green beans.
