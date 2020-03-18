Italian Meatloaf

Ingredients:

  • 2-1/2 pounds ground chuck (at least 85% lean)
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 large peppers, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons garlic
  • 1 16-ounce can diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon seasoned salt for meat
  • 2 eggs
  • dash milk
  • salt and ground pepper to taste
  • Progresso Italian bread crumbs
  • 4 slices uncooked bacon
  • 1 16-ounce can tomato sauce

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. In a bowl, combine meat, onions, and peppers. Add next 8 ingredients and mix thoroughly. Add enough bread crumbs so meat mixture holds together nicely.
  3. Form into a loaf shape and place in a large baking pan. Put strips of bacon lengthwise over the top, then cover with tomato sauce.
  4. Bake uncovered for 1-½ hours. Serve with mashed potatoes and fresh green beans.

