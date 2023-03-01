Pea Sauce with Chives

This sauce is perfect with salmon, sea scallops or chicken. Delicious when tossed with pasta as shown.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup diced leeks (white and some pale green parts)
  • 1 Tbsp. butter or olive oil
  • 3 tsp. chicken bouillon dissolved in 1cup hot water
  • 1 10-oz. package frozen peas
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
  • Salt and ground black pepper
  • 2 tsp. ground rosemary
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 lb. cooked sliced mushrooms, optional
  • 1/3 cup crumbled bacon, optional
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream

Directions:

  1. In a medium saucepan, sauté the leeks in the butter over medium low heat, until they’re tender and translucent, about 3-5 minutes.
  2. Add the dissolved bouillon and bring the liquid to a boil.
  3. Add the peas, reduce the heat so the liquid is at a simmer and cook just until the peas are tender, a few minutes.
  4. Purée the sauce in a blender until smooth, working in batches if necessary.
  5. Return the sauce to the pan, add the chives and seasonings.
  6. Add cooked mushrooms and crumbled bacon if desired.
  7. Finish the sauce by whisking in the butter and cream and reduce for 10 minutes.

