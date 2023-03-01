Pea Sauce with Chives
This sauce is perfect with salmon, sea scallops or chicken. Delicious when tossed with pasta as shown.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup diced leeks (white and some pale green parts)
- 1 Tbsp. butter or olive oil
- 3 tsp. chicken bouillon dissolved in 1cup hot water
- 1 10-oz. package frozen peas
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh chives
- Salt and ground black pepper
- 2 tsp. ground rosemary
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 lb. cooked sliced mushrooms, optional
- 1/3 cup crumbled bacon, optional
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1/4 cup heavy cream
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan, sauté the leeks in the butter over medium low heat, until they’re tender and translucent, about 3-5 minutes.
- Add the dissolved bouillon and bring the liquid to a boil.
- Add the peas, reduce the heat so the liquid is at a simmer and cook just until the peas are tender, a few minutes.
- Purée the sauce in a blender until smooth, working in batches if necessary.
- Return the sauce to the pan, add the chives and seasonings.
- Add cooked mushrooms and crumbled bacon if desired.
- Finish the sauce by whisking in the butter and cream and reduce for 10 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!