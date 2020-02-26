Rosemary-Romano Potato Stacks

Rosemary-Romano Potato Stacks

Ingredients:

  • 5 medium russet potatoes (each 2-inches diameter), cut into 1/8-inch slices
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 cup Romano cheese, grated

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 400°F.
  2. Combine the potatoes, butter and rosemary in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with romano; toss to coat.
  3. Evenly stack potatoes above the tops of six lightly greased muffin cups. (The potatoes will shrink during baking.) 
  4. Cover pan with aluminum foil. Bake for 35 minutes. Uncover; bake for 20-25 minutes longer or until potatoes are golden and crispy around edges. Run a knife around edges to loosen potato stacks.

