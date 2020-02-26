Rosemary-Romano Potato Stacks
Ingredients:
- 5 medium russet potatoes (each 2-inches diameter), cut into 1/8-inch slices
- 6 tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary
- Salt and pepper
- 1 cup Romano cheese, grated
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400°F.
- Combine the potatoes, butter and rosemary in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with romano; toss to coat.
- Evenly stack potatoes above the tops of six lightly greased muffin cups. (The potatoes will shrink during baking.)
- Cover pan with aluminum foil. Bake for 35 minutes. Uncover; bake for 20-25 minutes longer or until potatoes are golden and crispy around edges. Run a knife around edges to loosen potato stacks.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!