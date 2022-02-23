Salmon Loaf with Creamy Cucumber Sauce
For the Creamy Cucumber Sauce:
- 1 cup plain yogurt
- 1/2 medium cucumber (peeled, finely chopped)
- 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh dillweed OR 1 1/2 tsp. dried dillweed
- 2 tsp. minced onion
For the Salmon Bake:
- non-stick Cooking spray
- 4 cans 2.6- oz. each boneless, skinless pink salmon
- 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 1/2 cup whole-wheat bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup skim milk
- 2 large eggs
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
- 1 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- 1 medium finely chopped jalapeño (optional)
Directions:
- For the Creamy Cucumber Sauce: In a small bowl combine yogurt, cucumber, dill, and minced onion and stir well. Refrigerate prior to serving.
- For the Salmon Bake: Heat oven to 350˚F. Spray 8×4 inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray. Drain salmon, flake with a fork.
- Add salmon, celery, chopped onion, bread crumbs, milk, eggs, pepper, parsley and jalapeño, mix well.
- Shape in to loaf with hands and pat into loaf pan. Bake 40 minutes, let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.
- Serve with cucumber sauce.
