Salmon Loaf with Creamy Cucumber Sauce

Salmon Loaf with Creamy Cucumber Sauce

For the Creamy Cucumber Sauce:

  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1/2 medium cucumber (peeled, finely chopped)
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh dillweed OR 1 1/2 tsp. dried dillweed
  • 2 tsp. minced onion

For the Salmon Bake:

  • non-stick Cooking spray
  • 4 cans 2.6- oz. each boneless, skinless pink salmon
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup skim milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped parsley
  • 1 medium finely chopped jalapeño (optional)

Directions:

  1. For the Creamy Cucumber Sauce: In a small bowl combine yogurt, cucumber, dill, and minced onion and stir well. Refrigerate prior to serving.
  2. For the Salmon Bake: Heat oven to 350˚F. Spray 8×4 inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray. Drain salmon, flake with a fork.
  3. Add salmon, celery, chopped onion, bread crumbs, milk, eggs, pepper, parsley and jalapeño, mix well.
  4. Shape in to loaf with hands and pat into loaf pan. Bake 40 minutes, let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.
  5. Serve with cucumber sauce.

