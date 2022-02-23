Ratatouille With Poached Eggs

By -
0
13

Ratatouille With Poached Eggs

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 medium zucchini, diced
  • 2 cups peeled, finely diced eggplant
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. paprika
  • 2 cups finely diced plum tomatoes
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • balsamic vinegar, to taste
  • 8 tsp. pesto
  • 4 large eggs
  • chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
  • chopped pitted olives, for garnish

Directions:

  1. In a large, nonreactive skillet, warm oil over medium heat.
  2. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes, or until soft.
  3. Add zucchini and eggplant and cook for 3 to 4 minutes more, or until soft.
  4. Add garlic and paprika and cook for 1 minute.
  5. Add tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Add salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar, and simmer for 7 to 8 minutes.
  6. With the back of a large spoon, make four depressions in the ratatouille.
  7. Drop 2 teaspoons of pesto into each. One at a time, crack each egg into a small bowl, then slide the egg into a depression in the ratatouille.
  8. Cover skillet and cook for 4 to 6 minutes, or until eggs are done to your liking. Garnish with parsley and olives before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.