Ratatouille With Poached Eggs
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 medium zucchini, diced
- 2 cups peeled, finely diced eggplant
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp. paprika
- 2 cups finely diced plum tomatoes
- salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- balsamic vinegar, to taste
- 8 tsp. pesto
- 4 large eggs
- chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
- chopped pitted olives, for garnish
Directions:
- In a large, nonreactive skillet, warm oil over medium heat.
- Add onions and cook for 5 minutes, or until soft.
- Add zucchini and eggplant and cook for 3 to 4 minutes more, or until soft.
- Add garlic and paprika and cook for 1 minute.
- Add tomatoes and bring to a simmer. Add salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar, and simmer for 7 to 8 minutes.
- With the back of a large spoon, make four depressions in the ratatouille.
- Drop 2 teaspoons of pesto into each. One at a time, crack each egg into a small bowl, then slide the egg into a depression in the ratatouille.
- Cover skillet and cook for 4 to 6 minutes, or until eggs are done to your liking. Garnish with parsley and olives before serving.
