Greek Pitas
Ingredients:
- 3 cups all purpose flour
- 3¾ tsp. baking powder
- 3/4 tsp. salt
- 1½ cups Greek yogurt or sour cream
Directions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in the yogurt or sour cream with a wooden spoon and then use your hands to form two large dough balls.
- Lightly flour a clean surface and slice each ball into 4 equal parts. Roll out each piece into a thin circle or oval shape. Take the extra pieces you cut away and combine them together and form more pitas.
- Lightly drizzle a cast iron pan with olive oil and heat on medium to medium high.
- Transfer one pita to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown.
- You can also use an air fryer: 400 F for 12 to 14 minutes, flipping halfway through.
- Serve with Red Pepper Hummus recipe.
