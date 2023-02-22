Greek Pitas

Greek Pitas

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups all purpose flour
  • 3¾ tsp. baking powder
  • 3/4 tsp. salt
  • 1½ cups Greek yogurt or sour cream

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in the yogurt or sour cream with a wooden spoon and then use your hands to form two large dough balls.
  2. Lightly flour a clean surface and slice each ball into 4 equal parts. Roll out each piece into a thin circle or oval shape. Take the extra pieces you cut away and combine them together and form more pitas.
  3. Lightly drizzle a cast iron pan with olive oil and heat on medium to medium high.
  4. Transfer one pita to the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown.
  5. You can also use an air fryer: 400 F for 12 to 14 minutes, flipping halfway through.
  6. Serve with Red Pepper Hummus recipe.

