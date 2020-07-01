Seafood Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ (8 ounce) packages tri-color pasta
- 3 stalks celery
- 1 pound imitation crabmeat
- 1 cup frozen green peas
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 ½ tablespoons white sugar
- 2 tablespoons white vinegar
- 3 tablespoons milk
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; rinse under cold water until cool; drain.
- While pasta is cooking, chop celery and crabmeat. Run hot water over peas to defrost.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, milk, salt and pepper. Add the pasta, celery, peas and crabmeat and stir until evenly coated. Adjust the salt, sugar or mayonnaise to suit your taste.
- Chill several hours before serving.
