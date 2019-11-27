Shortbread
Yield: 2 dozen
Ingredients:
- 16 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, optional
- 2 cupsAll-Purpose Flour
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 300°F. Lightly grease two round 9″ cake pans.
- In a medium-sized bowl, beat together the butter, sugar, vanilla, and almond extract, then beat in the flour. The mixture is a stiff dough.
- Divide the dough in half and press each half into one of the prepared pans, smoothing the surface with your fingers. Use a fork to prick the dough all over to allow any steam to escape.
- Bake about 35 minutes. Remove it from the oven, and immediately turn each shortbread round out onto a clean work surface. Using a sharp knife, cut each round into 12 wedges while warm.
- Transfer the shortbread wedges to a rack to cool. Serve as is, or decorate.
