Shortbread

Yield: 2 dozen

Ingredients:

  • 16 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, optional
  • 2 cupsAll-Purpose Flour

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 300°F. Lightly grease two round 9″ cake pans.
  2. In a medium-sized bowl, beat together the butter, sugar, vanilla, and almond extract, then beat in the flour. The mixture is a stiff dough.
  3. Divide the dough in half and press each half into one of the prepared pans, smoothing the surface with your fingers. Use a fork to prick the dough all over to allow any steam to escape.
  4. Bake about 35 minutes. Remove it from the oven, and immediately turn each shortbread round out onto a clean work surface. Using a sharp knife, cut each round into 12 wedges while warm.
  5. Transfer the shortbread wedges to a rack to cool. Serve as is, or decorate.

