Simple Skillet Pizzas
Yield: 6 individual pizzas
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 6 corn tortillas
- 1 cup unsalted or low sodium tomato/pasta sauce
- 1 cup reduced fat, shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 1/2 cups seasoned, cooked skinless chicken breast or lean ground beef
- 1 1/2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
- 1 1/2 cups diced tomato
- Non stick cooking spray
Directions:
- Coat skillet with non-stick cooking spray and bring to medium-high heat. Start by toasting one tortilla in the skillet for 30 seconds and then flip to allow both sides of the tortilla to be lightly toasted. Add a thin layer of pasta sauce, cheese, and beef or chicken on top of tortilla. Allow to heat throughout. Remove from skillet and top with lettuce and tomatoes. Slice into 4 wedges and serve immediately. Repeat steps above to prepare the remaining 5 pizzas.
