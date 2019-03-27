Simple Skillet Pizzas

Yield: 6 individual pizzas
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:30 minutes
Total time:40 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 6 corn tortillas
  • 1 cup unsalted or low sodium tomato/pasta sauce
  • 1 cup reduced fat, shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1 1/2 cups seasoned, cooked skinless chicken breast or lean ground beef
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
  • 1 1/2 cups diced tomato
  • Non stick cooking spray

Directions:

  1. Coat skillet with non-stick cooking spray and bring to medium-high heat. Start by toasting one tortilla in the skillet for 30 seconds and then flip to allow both sides of the tortilla to be lightly toasted. Add a thin layer of pasta sauce, cheese, and beef or chicken on top of tortilla. Allow to heat throughout. Remove from skillet and top with lettuce and tomatoes. Slice into 4 wedges and serve immediately. Repeat steps above to prepare the remaining 5 pizzas.

