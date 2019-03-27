Baked Tomatoes
Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, Ohio
Yield: Amount of Yield
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total time:55 minutes
Ingredients:
- 6 medium tomatoes
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. minced dried onion flakes
- 1 tsp. dried bell pepper dices, optional
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1/4 tsp. ground fennel seed
- 1/8 tsp. ground anise seed
- 3 Tbsp. seasoned fine bread crumbs
Directions:
- Peel tomatoes, cut in 1 to 1 1/2” slices. Arrange in a single layer in a 9×13 baking dish.
- Combine all remaining ingredients except bread crumbs, and arrange over tomatoes in pan. Top with the bread crumbs.
- Bake uncovered for approx. 45 minutes at 400°F.
