Submitted by: Anna Miller of Zanesville, Ohio
Yield: Amount of Yield
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Total time:55 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 6 medium tomatoes
  • 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. minced dried onion flakes
  • 1 tsp. dried bell pepper dices, optional
  • 1 tsp. oregano
  • 1/4 tsp. ground fennel seed
  • 1/8 tsp. ground anise seed
  • 3 Tbsp. seasoned fine bread crumbs

Directions:

  1. Peel tomatoes, cut in 1 to 1 1/2” slices. Arrange in a single layer in a 9×13 baking dish.
  2. Combine all remaining ingredients except bread crumbs, and arrange over tomatoes in pan. Top with the bread crumbs.
  3. Bake uncovered for approx. 45 minutes at 400°F.

