Simplest Squash Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. yellow squash or zucchini (or mixture of both, about 4 small)
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, if needed
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 tsp. garlic or onion powder
- 1 Tbsp. chopped, fresh parsley -or- 1 tsp. dried parsley
- 1 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese (grated)
Directions:
- Slice the squash into extremely thin slices (you can use a vegetable peeler to make ribbons, use a mandolin to make thin slices or julienne with a knife). Set aside in a medium bowl.
- In a small bowl, combine oil, lemon juice, pepper, garlic or onion powder, and parsley and whisk thoroughly. Whisk in Parmesan. Add to squash and toss to coat. Let stand 10 minutes and serve.
