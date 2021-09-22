Skillet Pasta Dinner
Ingredients:
- 1/2 pound ground turkey, 85% lean (or ground sausage or beef)
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced (approximately 1 teaspoon)
- 1 can tomato sauce (8 ounce)
- 1 cup water
- 8 ounces uncooked tube pasta (ziti, penne, or macaroni)
- 2 cups fresh or frozen vegetables (try zucchini and carrots)
Directions:
- Brown the ground meat, onion, and garlic in a skillet or heavy saucepan. Drain off any grease.
- Add the tomato sauce, water, and uncooked pasta.
- Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Add the fresh or frozen vegetables, stir and continue cooking until the pasta and vegetables are tender (about 10 more minutes).
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!