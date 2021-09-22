Skillet Pasta Dinner

Skillet Pasta Dinner

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound ground turkey, 85% lean (or ground sausage or beef)
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced (approximately 1 teaspoon)
  • 1 can tomato sauce (8 ounce)
  • 1 cup water
  • 8 ounces uncooked tube pasta (ziti, penne, or macaroni)
  • 2 cups fresh or frozen vegetables (try zucchini and carrots)

Directions:

  1. Brown the ground meat, onion, and garlic in a skillet or heavy saucepan. Drain off any grease.
  2. Add the tomato sauce, water, and uncooked pasta.
  3. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.
  4. Add the fresh or frozen vegetables, stir and continue cooking until the pasta and vegetables are tender (about 10 more minutes). 

