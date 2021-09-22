Sensational Six-Layer Dinner

Sensational Six-Layer Dinner

Ingredients:

  • 2 potatoes (medium, sliced)
  • 2 cups carrots (sliced)
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup onion (sliced)
  • 1 pound ground beef, 90% lean (browned and drained)
  • 1 1/2 cups green beans, peas or corn
  • 1 can condensed tomato soup (or favorite cream soup)

Directions:

  1. Lightly oil or spray baking dish with cooking spray.
  2. Layer ingredients in order given. Cover.
  3. Bake at 350˚F for 55 minutes or until tender and thoroughly heated.
  4. Uncover and bake 15 more minutes.

