Macaroni & Cheese with Broccoli
Ingredients:
- 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 2 cups milk (1%, low fat)
- 2 cups cheddar cheese, low-fat shredded
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 2 cups broccoli (cooked and chopped)
Directions:
- Cook macaroni, following the instructions on the package.
- Drain the cooked macaroni and return to the pan.
- While the macaroni is still warm, sprinkle in the flour and stir thoroughly.
- Over medium heat, slowly stir the milk into the macaroni.
- Add the cheese and pepper.
- Stir over medium heat until the milk and cheese thicken into a creamy sauce, approximately 7-10 minutes.
- Stir in the broccoli; heat thoroughly.
- Taste; add a small amount of salt, if needed.
- Refrigerate leftovers.
