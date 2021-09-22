Macaroni & Cheese with Broccoli

Macaroni & Cheese with Broccoli

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups uncooked elbow macaroni
  • 4 tablespoons flour
  • 2 cups milk (1%, low fat)
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese, low-fat shredded
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 2 cups broccoli (cooked and chopped)

Directions:

  1. Cook macaroni, following the instructions on the package.
  2. Drain the cooked macaroni and return to the pan.
  3. While the macaroni is still warm, sprinkle in the flour and stir thoroughly.
  4. Over medium heat, slowly stir the milk into the macaroni.
  5. Add the cheese and pepper.
  6. Stir over medium heat until the milk and cheese thicken into a creamy sauce, approximately 7-10 minutes.
  7. Stir in the broccoli; heat thoroughly.
  8. Taste; add a small amount of salt, if needed.
  9. Refrigerate leftovers.

